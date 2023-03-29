Japan funded solar panels project inaugurated at school in Swabi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2023 ) :A grassroots grant assistance project for installation of solar panels at school in Village Shewa, District Swabi, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, funded by the Government of Japan was inaugurated on Wednesday.

The Government of Japan had provided a USD 58,928 grant, equivalent to around Rs. 16.7 million, to Shewa Educated Social Workers Association (SESWA), a local NGO working in the field of education, infrastructure, and environment, for implementing this project, said a news release.

This is the third time for SESWA to receive financial assistance from the Government of Japan.

This time, SESWA utilized the grant to install solar panels at the school that was constructed and expanded by the past two financial supports from the Government of Japan in order to overcome the problem of frequent power outages across the whole of Pakistan in a sustainable and environmentally-friendly way.

At the inauguration ceremony, Mr. ITO Takeshi, Chargé d'Affaires of Japan to Pakistan congratulated the representatives of the NGO and the community members for the successful completion of this project.

He also showed the expectation that children would get the chance to carve out their bright future and also this project would strengthen the existing friendly relationships between the people of Japan and Pakistan.

The Government of Japan will continue to provide flexible and timely support to improve the social well-being of the people of Pakistan at the grassroots level in cooperation with local organizations.