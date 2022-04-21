Japanese envoy calls on Air Chief

UrduPoint.com

April 21, 2022

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2022 ) :Ambassador of Japan WADA Mitsuhiro Thursday called on Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu.

The visiting dignitary lauded the professionalism of PAF personnel and the exceptional progress made by PAF over the years, especially through indigenization, said a Pakistan Air Force media release.

The Air Chief highlighted that both countries enjoy cordial relations and reiterated his resolve to further enhance the existing bilateral cooperation between the air forces of the two countries.

Various matters of mutual interest and professional cooperation also came under discussion during the meeting.

