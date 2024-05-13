Open Menu

Children Complex Marks World Nursing Day

Sumaira FH Published May 13, 2024 | 06:00 PM

Children Complex marks World Nursing Day

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) A ceremony was held at Children Complex to mark International Nurses Day to highlight the role played by nurses in healthcare sector.

The day was marked under the leadership of Dean Dr Muhammad Kashif Chishti and Medical Superintendent Dr. Kamran Asif.

Senior staff nurses, including the Nursing Superintendent participated in the event.

Dr.

Muhammad Kashif Chishti addressed all the nurses and emphasized the importance of nursing staff in hospitals, particularly in patient care.

He highlighted the pivotal role of nursing staff in the hospitals. Children's Hospital extended congratulations to all and expressed gratitude for the dedicated services of the hardworking nurses, acknowledging their commitment and integrity in fulfilling their duties. A cake was also cut with all the participants.

