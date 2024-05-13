Children Complex Marks World Nursing Day
Sumaira FH Published May 13, 2024 | 06:00 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) A ceremony was held at Children Complex to mark International Nurses Day to highlight the role played by nurses in healthcare sector.
The day was marked under the leadership of Dean Dr Muhammad Kashif Chishti and Medical Superintendent Dr. Kamran Asif.
Senior staff nurses, including the Nursing Superintendent participated in the event.
Dr.
Muhammad Kashif Chishti addressed all the nurses and emphasized the importance of nursing staff in hospitals, particularly in patient care.
He highlighted the pivotal role of nursing staff in the hospitals. Children's Hospital extended congratulations to all and expressed gratitude for the dedicated services of the hardworking nurses, acknowledging their commitment and integrity in fulfilling their duties. A cake was also cut with all the participants.
Recent Stories
Weather update: Country's most parts to remain dry, hot
Pakistan vows to advance SCO’s security, development cooperation agenda: Dar
PM directs to use technology for making wheat procurement process transparent
Foreign firm brings 200MW solar energy to Pakistan
Deputy PM arrives in Beijing, China
PCB Chairman Naqvi meets Irish counterpart Brian Mac Neice
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 May 2024
DP World ILT20 Season 3 to begin from 11 January 2025
Sharjah Public Library unveils interactive arts and crafts journey at SCRF 2024
"Wonder Walks” show makes an enthralling debut at SCRF 2024
Remarkable Young Minds Light up the Stage at Sharjah Children’s Reading
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sindh considers Dolphin Force to combat street crimes: Home Minister's6 minutes ago
-
Students to have knowledge of climate change in summer camps: Romina6 minutes ago
-
Two dacoits arrested in encounter6 minutes ago
-
08 drug dealers, liquor suppliers held during crackdown6 minutes ago
-
VC visits examination centers6 minutes ago
-
CM Maryam’s Clinic-on-Wheels project operational in Khanewal16 minutes ago
-
Administrative issues halt pension processing of retired teachers16 minutes ago
-
Police recover abducted child from Torkham Border16 minutes ago
-
HFH’s floors to be completed by May 1526 minutes ago
-
Five illegal arm holders rounded up26 minutes ago
-
UK’s most respected Asian doctor calls for vocational training for underprivileged Pakistani chil ..36 minutes ago
-
COAS confers military awards upon Army Officer's at GHQ Investiture ceremony1 hour ago