VC Visits Examination Centers

May 13, 2024

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) VC Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University Shaheed Benazirabad Dr.Amanat Ali Jalbani visits AD Arts, AD affiliated Boys and Girls Degree Collages of Dadu, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sanghar and Noshrao Feroze districts during annual examination of Science and E-commerce.

Meanwhile, he expressed his views to the teachers and principals and said that with the help of all the education-friendly groups, at least in these four districts of Sindh, they have improved the quality of education in degree colleges more than others.

. Even today there are many teachers who have an ideological commitment to their field, that is, they consider reading and reading to be their manifesto.

Leaders play an important role in developing ideological education leaders. We have to follow these teachers and create better leaders. He was accompanied with members of the examination team, Manzoor Ali Syal, Muhammad Hanif Brohi, Agha Saber Pathan and others.

