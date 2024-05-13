Two dacoits arrested in encounter

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) Two dacoits were arrested after getting injured with the firing of their own accomplices during encounter with police at Namaywali Pull in premises of Mumtazabad police station on Monday early hours.

According to police sources, following a tip about a dacoity incident near Moona Grammer Chowk in which four unidentified armed outlaws snatched cash Rs 15000, mobile phones and documents from him at gun point and escaped towards Dunyapur road. A police team led by Assistant Sub-Inspector Muhammad Amir moved towards Dunaypur road to capture the criminals.

The criminals started firing on the police party when the police tried to stop the criminals. The police also retaliated in self-defense in which two criminals namely Muhammad Nawaz and Salman was arrested after getting injured with the firing of their own accomplices.

The police recovered a motorcycle and weapons from their possession and shifted the injured criminals to Nishtar hospital.

The arrested criminals were history sheeters as Salman was wanted to police in 22 heinous crimes including dacoity, robbery, rape and other offenses while Muhammad Nawaz was wanted in four different cases, police sources added.

The police sources maintained that the criminals were involved in depriving citizens of cash and valuables at Mumtazabad, Cantt, Qutabpur, Gulgasht and other police stations. The police have formed special teams to arrest the escaped criminals, police sources added.