08 drug dealers, liquor suppliers held during crackdown

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) In a significant operation against drug dealers and suppliers of illicit liquor, Rawalpindi police have made a breakthrough, with eight suspects apprehended and a substantial quantity of drugs and liquor seized.

According to a police spokesman, Taxila police held Ahmed and recovered 1.1 kg of drugs from his possession and 580 grams of charas were recovered from Zahid while 520 grams of charas was also recovered from Abdul Qadir.

Pirwadhai police managed to detain accused Ziaul Haq, recovering 530 grams of charas from his possession. Similarly, Dhamyal police confiscated 10 liters of liquor from accused Zahid, while Jatali police seized 25 liters of liquor from accused Arsalan.

Airport police also played their part by recovering 5 liters of liquor from the accused Usman. Additionally, Civil Lines police held Fahad and recovered 5 liters of liquor from his possession.

Furthermore, separate cases were registered against the accused and police have started further investigation. The Divisional SPs commended police teams and emphasized that the arrested individuals would face charges with solid evidence and would be duly punished.

They also assured that the crackdown against drug peddlers and liquor suppliers would persist to uphold law and order in the area.