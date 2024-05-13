Open Menu

Sindh Considers Dolphin Force To Combat Street Crimes: Home Minister's

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 13, 2024 | 06:00 PM

Sindh considers Dolphin Force to combat street crimes: Home Minister's

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) Sindh is contemplating the establishment of a Dolphin Force to tackle street crimes effectively. In a notable visit to the Karachi Police Office, Sindh Home Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar was warmly received by Additional IGP Karachi and other senior police officials. A high-level meeting ensued, chaired by the Home Minister, focusing on the city's law and order situation.

Following a comprehensive briefing on various aspects, further directives were issued. Additional IGP Karachi, Imran Yaqoob Minhas, highlighted ongoing measures to combat street crimes such as theft, robbery, and drug trafficking, proposing the formation of a Dolphin Force akin to the Punjab Police.

He advocated for the allocation of 1800 motorcycles for this purpose. The meeting underscored the police's commitment to safeguarding Chinese citizens, experts, and other foreigners, alongside engaging relevant stakeholders.

While acknowledging the sacrifices made, notably in the attack on the KPO, the meeting emphasized the need for concerted efforts to curtail street crimes.

The Home Minister stressed effective and coordinated action against street criminals, emphasizing a zero-tolerance approach towards bribery and extortion. He lauded the police's overall performance, particularly acknowledging the commendable initiatives by the DIG West.

The Minister vowed to monitor progress closely, signaling a commitment to uphold justice and integrity in all police endeavors. Attended by DIGPs, SSPs, and other senior officials, the meeting highlighted the collective resolve to address the pressing challenge of street crime.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Attack Police Punjab Law And Order China Visit Robbery Progress Criminals All

Recent Stories

NUST announces film making competition

NUST announces film making competition

44 seconds ago
 Weather update: Country's most parts to remain dr ..

Weather update: Country's most parts to remain dry, hot

3 hours ago
 Pakistan vows to advance SCO’s security, develop ..

Pakistan vows to advance SCO’s security, development cooperation agenda: Dar

3 hours ago
 PM directs to use technology for making wheat proc ..

PM directs to use technology for making wheat procurement process transparent

5 hours ago
 Foreign firm brings 200MW solar energy to Pakistan

Foreign firm brings 200MW solar energy to Pakistan

6 hours ago
 Deputy PM arrives in Beijing, China

Deputy PM arrives in Beijing, China

7 hours ago
PCB Chairman Naqvi meets Irish counterpart Brian M ..

PCB Chairman Naqvi meets Irish counterpart Brian Mac Neice

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 May 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 May 2024

9 hours ago
 DP World ILT20 Season 3 to begin from 11 January 2 ..

DP World ILT20 Season 3 to begin from 11 January 2025

1 day ago
 Sharjah Public Library unveils interactive arts an ..

Sharjah Public Library unveils interactive arts and crafts journey at SCRF 2024

1 day ago
 "Wonder Walks” show makes an enthralling debut a ..

"Wonder Walks” show makes an enthralling debut at SCRF 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan