Sindh Considers Dolphin Force To Combat Street Crimes: Home Minister's
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 13, 2024 | 06:00 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) Sindh is contemplating the establishment of a Dolphin Force to tackle street crimes effectively. In a notable visit to the Karachi Police Office, Sindh Home Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar was warmly received by Additional IGP Karachi and other senior police officials. A high-level meeting ensued, chaired by the Home Minister, focusing on the city's law and order situation.
Following a comprehensive briefing on various aspects, further directives were issued. Additional IGP Karachi, Imran Yaqoob Minhas, highlighted ongoing measures to combat street crimes such as theft, robbery, and drug trafficking, proposing the formation of a Dolphin Force akin to the Punjab Police.
He advocated for the allocation of 1800 motorcycles for this purpose. The meeting underscored the police's commitment to safeguarding Chinese citizens, experts, and other foreigners, alongside engaging relevant stakeholders.
While acknowledging the sacrifices made, notably in the attack on the KPO, the meeting emphasized the need for concerted efforts to curtail street crimes.
The Home Minister stressed effective and coordinated action against street criminals, emphasizing a zero-tolerance approach towards bribery and extortion. He lauded the police's overall performance, particularly acknowledging the commendable initiatives by the DIG West.
The Minister vowed to monitor progress closely, signaling a commitment to uphold justice and integrity in all police endeavors. Attended by DIGPs, SSPs, and other senior officials, the meeting highlighted the collective resolve to address the pressing challenge of street crime.
