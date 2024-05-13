Open Menu

Students To Have Knowledge Of Climate Change In Summer Camps: Romina

Faizan Hashmi Published May 13, 2024 | 06:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) Prime Minister's Coordinator on Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, Romina Khurshid Alam on Monday said that summer camps would impart special education on climate change to students for sensitising them on pressing issue of global warming and environmental degradation.

She said this during a meeting with UNICEF Country Director for Pakistan, Abdullah A. Fadil here, a news release said. Romina Khurshid Alam apprised the UNICEF Country Director that with the collaboration of Secretary Federal Education & Professional Training and Chairman Higher Education Commission, the climate change related contents were being incorporated in the curriculum.

She also added that ministry of climate change was going to establish a COP cell to swiftly work on climate actions, climate risks which Pakistan would present in upcoming UNFCCC global environmental conference COP-29 to be held in Baku.

Both sides discussed different ideas to promote climate tourism, climate entertainment, climate sports, climate economy. The UNICEF representative vowed to further strengthen their support for these ambitious tasks besides collaborating on COP-29.

