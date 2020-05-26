UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japanese FM Condoles Over Loss Of Lives In PIA Plane Crash

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 26th May 2020 | 12:00 AM

Japanese FM condoles over loss of lives in PIA plane crash

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2020 ) :Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan MOTEGI Toshimitsu Monday expressed condolences over the loss of lives in a tragic plane crash in Karachi.

According to a press release of the embassy of Japan in Islamabad, following the plane crash which claimed many lives in Pakistan on May 22, Minister for Foreign Affairs MOTEGI Toshimitsu sent a message to Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi expressing his condolences to those who lost their lives and the bereaved families.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Islamabad Japan May

Recent Stories

UAE Government: Over two million COVID-19 tests co ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Prime Minister of India review ..

2 hours ago

UAE, UN host virtual gathering with OIC members, c ..

3 hours ago

ERC distributes 770 tonnes of food aid to resident ..

4 hours ago

Record 6,977 new COVID-19 cases in India

6 hours ago

Kuwait confirms 665 cases, nine deaths from COVID- ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.