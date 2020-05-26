Japanese FM condoles over loss of lives in PIA plane crash

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2020 ) :Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan MOTEGI Toshimitsu Monday expressed condolences over the loss of lives in a tragic plane crash in Karachi.

According to a press release of the embassy of Japan in Islamabad, following the plane crash which claimed many lives in Pakistan on May 22, Minister for Foreign Affairs MOTEGI Toshimitsu sent a message to Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi expressing his condolences to those who lost their lives and the bereaved families.