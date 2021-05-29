By designing a themed tote-bag, the Ancient Orient Museum of Tokyo commemorates Kulli culture that flourished 2200 BC to 2000 BC in Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2021 ) :By designing a themed tote-bag, the Ancient Orient Museum of Tokyo commemorates Kulli culture that flourished 2200 BC to 2000 BC in Balochistan.

Featuring a cheetah-like feline, a continuous pattern of goats, and linden tree leaves, an image of the bag has been shared by the Museum on its social media page.

"This is a tote-bag printed with a diagram of Kulli style pottery excavated in the Baluchistan Pakistan. This bag, a product of The Ancient Orient Museum, Tokyo features a cheetah-like feline, a continuous pattern of goats, and linden tree leaves," says a Twitter handle.

The Kulli culture enjoyed prosperity between 2200 BC and 2000 BC.

The bag is also being marketed by the Museum for sale costing Japanese Yen 1650 through its website.