Japan's Honorary CG Urges QCCI To Boost Trade With Japan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 27, 2022 | 05:00 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2022 ) :Honorary Consul General of Japan for Balochistan Syed Nadeem Alam Shah on Tuesday said the role of Quetta Chamber of Commerce and Industries (QCCI) was pivotal for the uplift of trade industry and boost in the economic activities in Balochistan.

He also urged QCCI to utilize its full energies to increase trade relations with Japan.

Honorary CG of Japan expressed these views during his visit to QCCI here. President QCCI Fidah Hussain Dashti and other office bearers were also present on the occasion.

Addressing the gathering, the honorary consul general stressed that there were vast opportunities to promote bilateral trade relations between Pakistan and Japan.

He said that Japan was a producer of modern motor vehicles, electrical appliances, machinery equipment, steel and non-ferrous metals, ships, chemicals, textiles and processed food and was a world leader in terms of modern technology.

"Pakistan and Japan have been enjoying excellent trade relations since 1952," Syed Nadeem Shah highlighted, adding that it was reflected in the fact that more than 100 Japanese companies are successfully doing business in Pakistan.

While lauding the constructive role of QCCI in Balochistan, he said, "the officials of Quetta Chamber of Commerce always prioritize the interests of the business community." "As a result of their day and night work, the problems of people associated with trade industry and commerce have reduced to a large extent," the honorary CG concluded.

