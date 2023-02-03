UrduPoint.com

Javed Latif Urges PTI Leaders To Avoid Filthy Language Against National Institutions

Faizan Hashmi Published February 03, 2023 | 12:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, Feb 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2023 ) :Federal Minister Mian Javed Latif on Thursday urged the leaders of Pakistan Tehreek -e-Insaf (PTI) to avoid filthy language against the heads of national institutions.

"PTI leader Imran Khan and his party members are using derogatory remarks against the national institutions, including the Election Commission of Pakistan," he said, while talking to a private news channel.

He said "immature behaviour" and indecent language adopted by the leaders of PTI was against the norms of civilized society, he regretted.

In reply to a question, he said, it was the responsibility of rival party members to promote the parliamentary and decent language.

