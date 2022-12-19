UrduPoint.com

Jhagra Inaugurates Dialysis Center At NaseerUllah Babar Hospital

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 19, 2022 | 10:30 PM

Jhagra inaugurates dialysis center at NaseerUllah Babar hospital

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa health minister Taimur Khan Jhagra on Monday inaugurated dialysis center, new dental Block, CCU, Nursery, warehouse and patients facilitation center at NaseerUllah Babar Hospital Peshawar.

The minister speaking on the occasion said that patients will be able to avail free dialysis service through Sehat Card Plus.

He said with new facilities NaseerUllah Babar Hospital has started competing with major MTI hospitals as inflow of patients has increased many folds.

He said that to overcome the shortage of doctors, the KP government has regularised ad-hoc doctors, started hiring more doctors on contract basis and outsourced non-functional hospitals in far flung districts of the province as part of reforms in health sector.

