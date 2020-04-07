UrduPoint.com
JI Distributes Ration Among Rickshaw Drivers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 07th April 2020 | 02:17 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :Jamat Islami Multan distributed hundreds of ration bags among the poor rickshaw drivers, here on Tuesday.

Central leader Jamat Islami Liaqat Baloch and JI Ameer Dr Safdar Hashmi disbursed the items of daily use.

Liaqat Baloch talking to media persons stated that the philanthropists should come forward and extend maximum help towards the poor. The poor were affected worse due to the lockdown.

Similarly, the political leaders should also play their effective role and serve the needy people. On this occasion, local workers of Jamat Islami were also presen

More Stories From Pakistan

