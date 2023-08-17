JI to hold APC on merged districts' rights

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2023 ) :Jamaat-e-Islami has announced that an all-party conference will be held on August 29 to address the rights of the merged districts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Addressing a press conference here Thursday, Amir of Jamaat-e-Islami Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Professor Ibrahim expressed concern over unfulfilled promises of rights, construction, and development for the people of the former tribal areas.

The conference will extend invitations to the central leadership of political parties within the province, he told.

He highlighted that a previous conference was organized in May, focusing on the issues of merged districts.

He demanded s the restoration of 12 National Assembly seats for the merged districts and the resolution of objections to the tribal districts' census.

He said that the commitment of allocating 100 billion rupees annually for the construction and development of the merged districts was not fulfilled.