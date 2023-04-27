JIP desires election in all provinces, centre on same day: Prof Ibrahim

The leaders of Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan (JIP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here on Thursday met with Provincial Ameer Professor Ibrahim Khan in the chair and said that the party desired election in all provinces and centre on the same day

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2023 ) :The leaders of Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan (JIP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here on Thursday met with Provincial Ameer Professor Ibrahim Khan in the chair and said that the party desired election in all provinces and centre on the same day.

The meeting of JIP leadership of KP was held at Almarkaz-e-Islami and was attended by Provincial General Secretary Abdul Waseh, Vice Ameers, Inayatullah and Maulana Tasleem Iqbal among others.

The meeting expressed condolences to the victim's families of the Kabal Swat blast.

Professor Ibrahim said separate elections in provinces would create problems.

He said that his party would participate in the election in an independent capacity. However, the option of seat adjustment was open.