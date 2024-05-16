Jirga Held To Address Problems Of Local At Makeen
Umer Jamshaid Published May 16, 2024 | 02:30 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) South Waziristan Upper administration is committed to resolving problems of citizens at the earliest, says Assistant Commissioner Ladha Tehsil Anees Ur Rehman.
He expressed these views while presiding over a Jirga held with local elders at the Tehsil Complex Makeen.
He said that district administration had always taken measures to extend relief to citizens of the area by resolving their problems and holding of jirga was a step to this effect.
The meeting discussed several issues faced by the community including encroachment of Makeen Bazar by shopkeepers, the functionality of Basic Health Units (BHUs), and the provision of Wi-Fi facilities at Makeen Bazar to benefit the public.
The AC assured the elders of taking effective measures for resolving the issues which were highlighted during the Jirga session.
He said local administration would take steps to enhance the healthcare facilities and ensure that the BHUs operate effectively to serve the people of the area.
