Open Menu

Jirga Held To Address Problems Of Local At Makeen

Umer Jamshaid Published May 16, 2024 | 02:30 PM

Jirga held to address problems of local at Makeen

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) South Waziristan Upper administration is committed to resolving problems of citizens at the earliest, says Assistant Commissioner Ladha Tehsil Anees Ur Rehman.

He expressed these views while presiding over a Jirga held with local elders at the Tehsil Complex Makeen.

He said that district administration had always taken measures to extend relief to citizens of the area by resolving their problems and holding of jirga was a step to this effect.

The meeting discussed several issues faced by the community including encroachment of Makeen Bazar by shopkeepers, the functionality of Basic Health Units (BHUs), and the provision of Wi-Fi facilities at Makeen Bazar to benefit the public.

The AC assured the elders of taking effective measures for resolving the issues which were highlighted during the Jirga session.

He said local administration would take steps to enhance the healthcare facilities and ensure that the BHUs operate effectively to serve the people of the area.

Related Topics

South Waziristan Jirga

Recent Stories

Lily Greenberg of Biden administration resigns ove ..

Lily Greenberg of Biden administration resigns over US stance on Gaza war

2 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2024: Legendary cricketers take part ..

T20 World Cup 2024: Legendary cricketers take part in festivities at New York’ ..

24 minutes ago
 PM arrives in Muzaffarabad on day-long visit

PM arrives in Muzaffarabad on day-long visit

1 hour ago
 Imran Khan’s photo during SC hearing goes viral

Imran Khan’s photo during SC hearing goes viral

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan appears before SC via video link in NAB ..

Imran Khan appears before SC via video link in NAB amendment case

3 hours ago
 IHC registrar office responds to Vawda’s letter

IHC registrar office responds to Vawda’s letter

3 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 May 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2024

6 hours ago
 KP Assembly to pass caretaker govt's budget to ful ..

KP Assembly to pass caretaker govt's budget to fulfill constitutional responsibi ..

15 hours ago
 No plans for taxation on solar net metering: Power ..

No plans for taxation on solar net metering: Power minister

15 hours ago
 Musadik urges political dialogue to resolve past c ..

Musadik urges political dialogue to resolve past conflicts

15 hours ago
 Funerals held for victims of attack on DR Congo ca ..

Funerals held for victims of attack on DR Congo camp

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan