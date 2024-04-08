JKNF calls on affluent Muslims to aid underprivileged communities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2024) The Jammu and Kashmir National Front (JKNF), in expressing sincere greetings to the Muslim Ummah, urges affluent individuals to generously support the underprivileged, impoverished, and less fortunate members of society.

In a statement released ahead of Eid ul Fitr, Muhammad Haseeb Wani, spokesman for JKNF, emphasized that the essence of Eid is found in the acts of sharing and caring for the less fortunate and impoverished individuals who merit recognition and assistance during this significant occasion.

Referring to the victims of Indian state terrorism in the occupied territory of Jammu and Kashmir, Wani said, "There are hundreds and thousands of orphans, destitute, jailed Hurriyat activists and helpless families of martyrs who really deserve to be supported during these resting times".

He said that Eid, which gives us the concept of sharing and caring, also reminds us of our political, moral and religious obligations towards the national cause for which hundreds and thousands of Kashmiris have laid down their lives.

Voicing his party's serious concern over the plight of Muslims caught in strife and conflict, the spokesman said that it was quite unfortunate that the innocent people were being mercilessly killed by the occupation forces in Kashmir and Palestine.

He urged the leaders of Muslim countries to bury their hatchet and stand united against the forces of evil so that the oppressed people of Kashmir and Palestine could be able to achieve their cherished goal.