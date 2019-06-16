JKNF expresses concern over political detainees' plight in jails

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2019 ) :The Jammu and Kashmir National Front (JKNF) in Indian Occupied Kashmir has expressed concern over the inhuman treatment meted out to the illegally detained Kashmiri Hurriyat leaders and activists languishing in different jails.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the JKNF spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said the harassment and inhuman treatment to the detainees belonging to Kashmir valley should be stopped forthwith.

He said the civilized world does not allow targeting the prisoners psychologically. "This targeting includes prolonging the imprisonment of political prisoners by using different methods as well," he said.

"Kashmiri political prisoners lodged in different jails of the State and outside are mostly going through endless trails.

It is the right of every political prisoner, including National Front chairman Nayeem Khan lodged in Delhi;s Tihar jail to be transferred to nearer jails so that their nears and dears can meet them easily.

There is also a direction of the Indian Supreme Court about it but it is unfortunate that the authorities themselves violate the directions of its own Supreme Court," he said.

The spokesman said the jail authorities of different jails harass the Kashmiri prisoners in every possible way. "So these Kashmiri political prisoners are facing many hardships like indecent approach of authorities, long and unending judicial process and unfavorable climatic conditions at a time," he deplored.