Joint Operation Leads To Arrest Robbery Suspect

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 27, 2024 | 05:40 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) In a collaborative effort between Pakistan Rangers Sindh and the police, a successful operation was conducted in Ghousia Chowk, Orangi Town areas during a routine snap-checking procedure.

Sher Ali, the apprehended individual, was found to be involved in various instances of robberies, as confirmed by the spokesperson for the Rangers.

The arrest came after Sher Ali and his partners fled the scene following a robbery at Nazimabad Number 5, a moment captured on CCTV footage and circulated widely on social media, displaying the perpetrators making their escape after committing the crime.

During interrogation, Sher Ali confessed to his involvement in multiple robbery and mugging incidents across several areas, including Nazimabad Number 5, Hyderi Gol Market, Qasba Colony, Orangi, and Gaddap. The loot included more than 10 mobile phones and over 20,000 rupees in cash.

Efforts are underway to apprehend Sher Ali's accomplices, with raids being conducted in various locations. The arrested suspect has been handed over to the police for further legal proceedings.

