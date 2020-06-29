UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Joint Opposition Rejects PTI Budget

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 45 seconds ago Mon 29th June 2020 | 01:10 AM

Joint Opposition rejects PTI Budget

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, addressing a joint opposition press conference after a meeting of joint opposition here Sunday terming the Federal budget as "PTIMF budget" said the entire opposition rejected it.

Chairman PPP criticising the current price spiral in petroleum products' price before budget, termed it an anti-poor and anti-people budget.

Khawaja Asif of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz said that there is no relief for the people in this budget.

Responding to questions by the media, the Chairman PPP said that he has been in contact with every opposition party.

As soon as Shahbaz Sharif gets well, the All Parties' Conference will take place next week to discuss other issues bothering the people of Pakistan.

He said that Covid-19 should be controlled by the consultations of doctors and health experts.

He also expressed concern over Locust spread which was destroying the crops of growers.

He claimed that the opposition was united and playing a very constructive role.

He said the government has endangered the health and life of the people by its poor response to Covid 19 and other issues like Locust.

However he emphasized that democracy was the only way to the solution of the problems of the people of Pakistan.

The opposition parties also issued a joint statement signed by PPP, PML-N, ANP, QWP, JI, JUI-F, BNP-Mengal, PkMAP, NP, and Mohsin Dawar of PTM.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Awami National Party Poor Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Democracy Budget Price Pakistan Peoples Party Sunday Muslim Media All Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Opposition Mohsin Dawar

Recent Stories

UAE embracing holistic national ecosystem to ensur ..

2 hours ago

UAE’s leadership is keen to advance country’s ..

2 hours ago

Zayed Higher&#039; employs and qualifies second gr ..

2 hours ago

UAE stocks gain AED1.7 bn Sunday

4 hours ago

No coronavirus cases at Sheikh Khalifa Specialty H ..

4 hours ago

Sharjah Ranked Number 1 in &#039;High Growth Ecosy ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.