Joint Opposition rejects PTI Budget

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, addressing a joint opposition press conference after a meeting of joint opposition here Sunday terming the Federal budget as "PTIMF budget" said the entire opposition rejected it.

Chairman PPP criticising the current price spiral in petroleum products' price before budget, termed it an anti-poor and anti-people budget.

Khawaja Asif of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz said that there is no relief for the people in this budget.

Responding to questions by the media, the Chairman PPP said that he has been in contact with every opposition party.

As soon as Shahbaz Sharif gets well, the All Parties' Conference will take place next week to discuss other issues bothering the people of Pakistan.

He said that Covid-19 should be controlled by the consultations of doctors and health experts.

He also expressed concern over Locust spread which was destroying the crops of growers.

He claimed that the opposition was united and playing a very constructive role.

He said the government has endangered the health and life of the people by its poor response to Covid 19 and other issues like Locust.

However he emphasized that democracy was the only way to the solution of the problems of the people of Pakistan.

The opposition parties also issued a joint statement signed by PPP, PML-N, ANP, QWP, JI, JUI-F, BNP-Mengal, PkMAP, NP, and Mohsin Dawar of PTM.