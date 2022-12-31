UrduPoint.com

Joint Panel Of Democratic, Aqeel Ibrahim Group Wins Press Club Poll

Muhammad Irfan Published December 31, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Joint panel of democratic, Aqeel Ibrahim group wins press club poll

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2022 ) :The joint panel of Democratic and Aqeel Ibrahim groups won the annual elections of Hyderabad Press Club, bagging all the seats.

The candidates of Sahafi Dost and Workers Dost groups lost the election on all the seats, according to the results announced here Friday night.

Lala Rehman Samo has been elected as President with 88 votes, Sajid Khanzada Vice President with 80 votes, Hameedur Rehman as General Secretary with 88 votes, Sardar Ahmed as Joint Secretary with 83 votes and Faheem Babbar as Treasurer with 80 votes.

Ali Hassan, Altaf Koti, Fazil Channa, Haroon Arain, Iqbal Mallah, Irshad Channa, Jai Prakash, Khalid Essa Khokhar and Muhammad Hussain Khan have been elected as the MGB.

On the single seat of associate class MGB Kashif Khan received 23 votes and Ghulam Qadir Tousifi 5 votes.

Related Topics

Election Hyderabad Kashif Khan All

Recent Stories

UAE leads Arab world in exports of manufactures

UAE leads Arab world in exports of manufactures

1 minute ago
 Mall Road to be renovated in first phase of Dilkas ..

Mall Road to be renovated in first phase of Dilkash Lahore Project

11 minutes ago
 Biden Grants Full Pardons to Six Individuals at En ..

Biden Grants Full Pardons to Six Individuals at End of Year - White House

11 minutes ago
 Russian Automobile Industry Considers EU, Africa, ..

Russian Automobile Industry Considers EU, Africa, Asia as Priority Markets - Str ..

27 minutes ago
 UAE secured 41.5 pct of Japan&#039;s crude oil nee ..

UAE secured 41.5 pct of Japan&#039;s crude oil needs in November

47 minutes ago
 Newborn among two found dead

Newborn among two found dead

56 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.