Umer Jamshaid Published July 06, 2023 | 10:17 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2023 ):The Joint Sitting of the Parliament on Thursday passed a resolution unanimously, urging relevant international organizations and states to legislate and criminalize desecration of Holy symbols of religions including Holy Books, personalities, places of worship and followers.

The resolution moved by Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javeed Abbasi on behalf of all parties in the House, strongly condemned the act of desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden.

"This house believes in respecting all religions, beliefs and their Holy Books," the resolution said.

The House resolved that the International community should take appropriate measures for promoting interfaith harmony to ensure that any act that hurt religious sentiments might never take place in future.

The House urged that appropriate steps be taken by Swedish authorities against the perpetrator(s) including but not limited to legal action, and to ensure that no such act takes place in future.

The House also urged that incidents of Islamophobia be dealt with the same seriousness as hate against other religions.

This House acknowledged and appreciated the convening of the OIC session for providing platform to compile recommendations and devise a collective future strategy to counter Islamophobia.

