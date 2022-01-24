Journalist shot dead

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2022 ) :A senior journalist of a private news channel was shot dead outside the Lahore Press Club here on Monday.

According to the police, two unidentified assailants on a motorcycle opened firing at the vehicle of Hussnain Shah near Shimla Pahari, LPC.

Resultantly, journalist Hussnain Shah died on the spot.

On information , the police reached the spot and started investigations.

Meanwhile, Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Fayyad Ahmad Dev took notice of killing of the senior journalist and sought a report from the SSP Operations.

The CCPO directed that the accused involved in the incident should be arrestedsoon by utilizing all available resources.