Journalists hold protest, demands immediate arrest of slain colleague

Journalists on Friday held a protest demonstration in front of Sukkur Press Club, demanding immediate arrest of the killers of their senior colleague Jan Muhammad Mahar shot dead here in an armed attack on August 13 night

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2023 ) :Journalists on Friday held a protest demonstration in front of Sukkur Press Club, demanding immediate arrest of the killers of their senior colleague Jan Muhammad Mahar shot dead here in an armed attack on August 13 night.

The protestors described the fatal attack on Mahar as a failure of Sukkur police and vowed to start a hunger strike from tomorrow (Saturday) until the arrest of his killers.

President Sukkur Union of Journalists (SUJ) Imdad Bozdar urged the interim chief minister and IG Sindh to ensure the arrest of the killers to end the unrest prevailing in the entire journalist community.