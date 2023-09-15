Open Menu

Journalists Hold Protest, Demands Immediate Arrest Of Slain Colleague

Umer Jamshaid Published September 15, 2023 | 07:38 PM

Journalists on Friday held a protest demonstration in front of Sukkur Press Club, demanding immediate arrest of the killers of their senior colleague Jan Muhammad Mahar shot dead here in an armed attack on August 13 night

The protestors described the fatal attack on Mahar as a failure of Sukkur police and vowed to start a hunger strike from tomorrow (Saturday) until the arrest of his killers.

President Sukkur Union of Journalists (SUJ) Imdad Bozdar urged the interim chief minister and IG Sindh to ensure the arrest of the killers to end the unrest prevailing in the entire journalist community.

