Journalists seek early passage of Protection of Journalists and Media Professionals Bill 2020

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :The 'Protection of Journalists and Media Professionals Bill 2020' is a step forward towards ensuring security to journalists and media workers, said Nasir Malik, former Secretary Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists here on Thursday.

While commenting on the bill Nasir said that present journalists' protection bill was a far better version of the bill that was purposed by previous government.

He said after the passage of the bill from the National Assembly and Senate of Pakistan, he hoped journalists could submit their complaints directly to the sessions judge court instead of magistrate as has been purposed in the bill.

Senior Journalist Mashkoor Hussain Naqvi while commenting on the bill he said the bill should be passed during current session from both Houses of the Parliament.

Ministry of Human Rights has sent the Protection of Journalists and Media Professionals Bill 2020 in accordance with government procedures and after getting input from various journalistic bodies.