JSMU welcomes fresh Nursing batch

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :Jinnah Sindh Medical University's Institute of Nursing ION-JSMU on Thursday organized an induction ceremony to welcome the 3rd Batch of Generic Bachelors of Sciences in Nursing (BSN) 2020-21 with an Orientation Ceremony.

The Orientation Ceremony formally began with Recitation of Holy Quran, following an inaugural address by Rozina Jalaluddin, Principal ION-JSMU. Rozina gave a brief introduction to the objective of the Institute of Nursing, which started in 2018, furthermore, she stressed upon that the freshmen students stay focused on class lectures, remain dedicated to their studies, and be willing to accept challenges to achieve personal and professional excellence.

Addressing the gathering, Honourable Founding Vice Chancellor Professor S.M.Tariq Rafi, JSMU complimented the students for securing admission to JSMU.

'JSMU has a zero-tolerance policy for any political vengeance, personal conflicts, and misconduct. Being chosen out of 1400 applications is a privilege and there is nothing more humble than a nursing profession and serving humanity', said Vice-Chancellor Professor S.M.Tariq Rafi.

Santosh Kumar, Assistant Professor, and Coordinator 3rd Year BSN ION-JSMU proceeded with the induction ceremony and briefed the students about the Course Curriculum of the BSN program, semester system, and examination policy of JSMU.

Following the ceremony, Shehneela Khowaja, Associate Professor ION-JSMU introduced the faculty members and staff of the Institute of Nursing JSMU and advised students to make good use of the opportunities that the university offers them.

Noman Ahsan, Director of the Department of Admissions, gave a briefing on student-related offices and procedural information pertaining to enrolment and examination queries. He encouraged the freshers to reach out to the mentors and staff, in case of any trouble.

While welcoming the newly admitted students to her alma-matter, Professor Dr. Lubna Baig, Dean APPNA Institute of Public Health AIPH-JSMU gave a brief presentation on the Professional Attributes that the students of JSMU need to uphold.

Senior Freshman Maria Emanuel, BSN-JSMU, highlighted the role of faculty members in exceptional academic training, professional excellence, and mentorship. Ms. Ambreen Aslam, Nursing Lecturer ION-JSMU, presented the vote of thanks to the attendees of the induction ceremony.

Among the attendees were Registrar Dr. Azam Khan, Chairperson Community Medicine Professor Ghazala Usman, faculty members, and HoDs from various departments.

In the end, the new inductees had a brief interacting session with the first-year coordinator and faculty members of ION-JSMU, followed by a group photograph. The Admissions department distributed the GiveAway presents amongst the guests and students.