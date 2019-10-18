UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Judgment Reserved On Abbasi's Plea For Additional Facilities

Muhammad Irfan 46 seconds ago Fri 18th October 2019 | 05:34 PM

Judgment reserved on Abbasi's plea for additional facilities

An Accountability Court (AC) Thursday reserved its judgment on miscellaneous applications seeking additional facilities for former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and to fix a separate day for meeting with legal team

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) Thursday reserved its judgment on miscellaneous applications seeking additional facilities for former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and to fix a separate day for meeting with legal team.

The court also allowed former information minister Maryam Aurangzeb to meet Abbasi in jail on coming Wednesday.

During the outset of hearing, the Adyala Jail administration submitted the medical report of former prime minister to the court. The jail official said that they would conduct further medical check up of the accused to which defense lawyer Barrister Sadia Abbasi said that Abbasi's family wanted his medical analysis in a hospital of its consent.

Meanwhile, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB)'s prosecutor opposed the defense request to provide laptop to the accused during stay in jail.

After listening arguments from both sides, the court reserved judgment on miscellaneous applications of the defense side.

It may be mentioned here that Abbasi had been arrested by NAB in an investigation pertaining to LNG import agreement and is currently in Adyala jail on judicial remand. Former finance minister Miftah Ismail had also been booked in the same scam.

Abbasi's lawyer had moved a petition for additional facilities to his client in jail. He had also objected over carrying of Abbasi in an armed vehicle during appearance fore this court. He also prayed the court to fix a separate time for the legal team to meet Abbai for consultation.

Related Topics

Hearing Prime Minister National Accountability Bureau Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Information Minister Import Jail Vehicle Maryam Aurangzeb Same May Family From Agreement Court Sadia Abbasi

Recent Stories

PM urges Ulema to play role to stop JUI-F's Azadi ..

4 minutes ago

Death Toll in Typhoon Hagibis in Japan Reaches 78 ..

43 seconds ago

Unemployment rates up sharply for tourism, caterin ..

44 seconds ago

Dollar gains 02 paisa against rupee in interbank

3 minutes ago

Rawalpindi Waste Management Company(RWMC) for clea ..

47 seconds ago

Death Toll From Mosque Blast in Afghanistan's Nang ..

49 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.