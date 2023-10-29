Open Menu

JUI Bahawalpur Leader Vows Support To Palestinians

Faizan Hashmi Published October 29, 2023 | 03:30 PM

JUI Bahawalpur leader vows support to Palestinians

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2023) Leader of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) Bahawalpur’s, Qari Muhammad Hanif Naqshbandi has strongly condemned Israel’s brutalities against Palestinians and said that JUI fully supported the stance of Palestinians.

In a press release issued here Sunday, Qari Naqshbandi, who is also candidate for upcoming general elections from PP-248, said that Israel had been victimizing innocent people of Palestine. “Thousands of Palestinians including women and children have embraced martyrdom in Israeli attacks on Gaza, he added.

He lamented that international community was not playing its due role to pressurize Israel government to stop its armed attacks on Gaza. He added that JUI would continue its support to Palestinians.

Related Topics

Israel Palestine Gaza Bahawalpur Women Sunday From Government PP-248

Recent Stories

UAE signs Cooperation Agreement with Indonesia to ..

UAE signs Cooperation Agreement with Indonesia to build Cardiology Hospital in S ..

26 seconds ago
 Sharjah Ruler receives students from Jagiellonian ..

Sharjah Ruler receives students from Jagiellonian University in Poland

15 minutes ago
 UAE leaders offer condolences to President of Kaza ..

UAE leaders offer condolences to President of Kazakhstan over victims of the min ..

45 minutes ago
 DEWA taps power of sustainability to keep up with ..

DEWA taps power of sustainability to keep up with surging demand projections for ..

45 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Turkish President on Repu ..

UAE leaders congratulate Turkish President on Republic Day

1 hour ago
 GCTP signs MoUs with parliaments of Cape Verde, Gu ..

GCTP signs MoUs with parliaments of Cape Verde, Guinea-Bissau

2 hours ago
Abdullah bin Zayed attends HCT&#039;s graduation

Abdullah bin Zayed attends HCT&#039;s graduation

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 October 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 October 2023

7 hours ago
 Korea cruise to gold at World Amateur Team Champio ..

Korea cruise to gold at World Amateur Team Championship in Abu Dhabi Golf Club

14 hours ago
 Hamas working to free 8 Russo-Israeli hostages: ag ..

Hamas working to free 8 Russo-Israeli hostages: agencies

16 hours ago
 Chelsea slump again as Nketiah stars for five-star ..

Chelsea slump again as Nketiah stars for five-star Arsenal

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan