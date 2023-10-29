JUI Bahawalpur leader vows support to Palestinians

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2023) Leader of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) Bahawalpur’s, Qari Muhammad Hanif Naqshbandi has strongly condemned Israel’s brutalities against Palestinians and said that JUI fully supported the stance of Palestinians.

In a press release issued here Sunday, Qari Naqshbandi, who is also candidate for upcoming general elections from PP-248, said that Israel had been victimizing innocent people of Palestine. “Thousands of Palestinians including women and children have embraced martyrdom in Israeli attacks on Gaza, he added.

He lamented that international community was not playing its due role to pressurize Israel government to stop its armed attacks on Gaza. He added that JUI would continue its support to Palestinians.