JUI-F Demands Recounting Of Votes In Tank

Sumaira FH Published February 11, 2024 | 07:20 PM

JUI-F demands recounting of votes in Tank

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2024) The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) on Sunday demanded recounting of votes in NA-43 Dera-cum-Tank.

The JUI-F workers by the party candidate Maulana Asad Mehmood staged a sit-in on the Tank-Wana Road in front of the Deputy Commissioner's Office.

Dawar Khan Kundi, an independent candidate, succeeded in winning the National Assembly seat by defeating Maulana Asad with a margin of 826 votes .

The JUIF has submitted an application to the Returning Officer for holding re-election on six polling stations.

