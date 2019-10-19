JUI-F is incapable of sustaining its Azadi March even for a week: PM Khan

(@fidahassanain)

One of the participants of the meeting chaired by PM Khan says that he was not even interested in discussing Azadi March.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/ UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-19th Oct, 2019) Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Friday that JUI-F was incapable of sustaining sit-in even for a week, reports say.

According to the details, PM Imran Khan was not worried about Azadi March of JUI-F and shunned the impression that he was any kind of pressure regarding JUI-F's march. He expressed these views while chairing a meeting with the memberrs of Council of Islamic Ideology, Muttahida Ulema Board and Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee.

He said the scholars had a key role to play in forging unity and harmony in the country, especially over the problems being faced by the nation in today's life. He also asked the Ulema for thier cooperation so that the government could achieve its goals. PM Khan also praised the role of religious seminaries in spreading literacy even in the remote parts sf the cocuntry and within vulnerable sections of thee society.

“This meeting is not for seeking your support over JUI-F's Azadi March,” said Imran Khan on the occasion. “I have seen many protests and even led a massive dharna of 126 days.”

He said the main purpose behind the meeting was to discuss the “true nature of the state of Madina”.

“I want to make Pakistan a truly welfare state, modelled on the state of Madina; this is the purpose of my life. I am not using the name of islam for political gains, like former rulers,” said Mr Khan.

Imran Khan also informed the scholars about his visits to Iran and Saudi Arabia and took them into confidence.

“We want to build bridges and end tensions between the two Muslim countries," said the PM. Later, one of the Ulema said that the PM did not discuss Azadi March but sosme government functionaries said that the students of seminaries should not take part in such activities like the JUI-F's Azadi March.

“This is the reason why Jamia Hafsa continues to be delisted by Wafaqul Madaris al-Arabia, the board of seminaries affiliated to the Deobandi school of thought,” he added.

Those present at the meeting included Foreign Minis­ter Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Defence Minister Pervez Khattak, education Minister Shafqat Mehmood, Minister for Religious Affairs Pir Noor-ul-Haq Qadri, Special Assistant to the PM Naeem-ul-Haq, Special Assistant to the PM on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan and Special Assistant to the PM Yousuf Beg Mirza.

Those in attendance from the side of the clerics included Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman, chairman of the Central Ruet-i-Hilal Com­mittee, Dr Qibla Ayaz, chairman of the CII, Allama Arif Wahidi and Maulana Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi.

Some of the Ulema praised the prime minister for what they called the bold stance he took on issues faced by Muslims across the world during his speech at the United Nations General Assembly.