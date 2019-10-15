JUI-F lacks moral justification to stage sit-in: KP Minister

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Minerals Development, Dr. Amjad Ali has said that JUI-F has no moral justification for staging dharna (sit-in) adding that Maulana Fazalur Rehman is using the students of seminaries for political objectives

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ) : Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Minerals Development, Dr. Amjad Ali has said that JUI-F has no moral justification for staging dharna (sit-in) adding that Maulana Fazalur Rehman is using the students of seminaries for political objectives.

Talking about the sit-in of the JUI-F here Tuesday, the provincial minister said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the country has been put on the track of development, but some elements want to create hurdles in this drive.

He said that the parade of JUI-F organized on last Sunday was looking like that they were making preparation for war with enemy country.

He said that Maulana Fazalur Rehman has kept silence over the Kashmir issue and he should have to raise voice against atrocities unleashed on Kashmiris by the Indian security forces.

Dr. Amjad Ali said that the opposition parties are looking confused regarding participation in the sit-in of the Maulana Fazalur Rehman.

He said that political parties were inciting Maulana Fazalur Rehman are also not supporting JUI-F and the failure of the protest rally is written on the wall.

He said that the Prime Minister of Pakistan has fought the case of the suppressed Kashmiris and Muslim ummah in a highly better manner and now Maulana Fazal has feared losing the religious cards in the national politics.