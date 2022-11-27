JUI Secretary General congratulates KP Governor

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2022 ) :Jamiat Ulema e islam Central Secretary General Senator Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haidari congratulated Haji Ghulam Ali on assuming office of the Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In a message issued here on Sunday, he said that Haji Ghulam Ali had always been associated with JUI, and expressed hope that he would work for the welfare of the country and nation.