Jumat Ul Wida Observed
Umer Jamshaid Published April 05, 2024 | 03:10 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) Juma-tul-Wida, the last Friday of the holy month of Ramazan, was observed with traditional religious zeal and reverence across the northern Sindh.
The day was also observed as Youm-al-Quds to express support and solidarity with oppressed Muslims of Palestine.
Youm-al-Quds is observed annually on the last Friday of Ramazan to oppose illegal Israel's control over Jerusalem.
Sukkur district Police planned foolproof security arrangements for Jumatul Wida and Al-Quds day with deployment of Shahbaz Rangers to avert any untoward incident.
In Sukkur, the biggest gathering of Juma -ul-Wida was held at Jamia Masjid besides at large and small mosques of the district.
