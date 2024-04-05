Open Menu

Jumat Ul Wida Observed

Umer Jamshaid Published April 05, 2024 | 03:10 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) Juma-tul-Wida, the last Friday of the holy month of Ramazan, was observed with traditional religious zeal and reverence across the northern Sindh.

The day was also observed as Youm-al-Quds to express support and solidarity with oppressed Muslims of Palestine.

Youm-al-Quds is observed annually on the last Friday of Ramazan to oppose illegal Israel's control over Jerusalem.

Sukkur district Police planned foolproof security arrangements for Jumatul Wida and Al-Quds day with deployment of Shahbaz Rangers to avert any untoward incident.

In Sukkur, the biggest gathering of Juma -ul-Wida was held at Jamia Masjid besides at large and small mosques of the district.

