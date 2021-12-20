Junaid Safdar, his wife Ayesha Saif visit Lahore Polo Club to enjoy match

(@FahadShabbir)

The couple not just enjoyed the final match that was won by Barry’s/BN 2 against Remounts but also received congratulatory messages from the friends and the acquaintances.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 20th, 2021) Newly wed-couple Junaid Safdar and his wife Ayesha Saif visited Lahore Polo Club to enjoy final match of the Lahore Open Polo Championship 2021.

As the couple reached there they not just enjoyed the match but also received congratulatory messages from friends and acquaintances. According to tv reports, the couple intermingled with the spectators.

Junaid grant valima ceremony was held on December 17 in Lahore after he got married in London earlier this year.

Junaid the final Lahore Open Polo Championship 2021that was played between Remounts and Barry’s/BN 2. The game had a tie of 5-5 until the fourth round but in the fifth round, Barry's/BN 2 scored a goal to seal the victory.

Junaid is also enthusiast of Polo and loves to play it.

Earlier this year in June, Junaid played polo match for Cambridge University in the UK.

His paternal grand-father former three-time prime minister Nawaz Sharif was also spotted there among the spectators and hundreds of students from both Cambridge and Oxford Universities. Hussain Nawaz, the son of Nawaz Sharif, Zayed Hussain, his grandson, his son-in-law Ali Dar and other family members were also present there.

Cambridge University lost match against Oxford but Junaid Safdar’s horse was awarded the ‘Best Playing Pony’ Award as he had scored all three goals for his side.