Justice (retd) Azmat Saeed Appointed As Head Of Broadsheet Inquiry Committee:Ch Fawad

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 21st January 2021 | 07:50 PM

Justice (retd) Azmat Saeed appointed as head of Broadsheet Inquiry Committee:Ch Fawad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Thursday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has appointed Justice (retd) Azmat Saeed as the head of the Broadsheet Inquiry Committee.

In a tweet, the federal minister stated that the remaining members of the committee will be appointed in consultation with Justice Azmat Saeed.

