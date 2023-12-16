Justice Tariq Masood takes oath as acting chief justice of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2023) Mr. Justice Sardar Tariq Masood Saturday took oath as Acting Chief Justice of Pakistan in a simple and dignified ceremony in Supreme Court, Islamabad.

The oath was administered by Justice Ijaz-Ul-Ahsan. Justice Sardar Tariq Masood will act as Chief Justice of Pakistan during the period Justice Qazi Faez Isa, Chief Justice of Pakistan remains abroad.

The Judges of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, Lahore High Court, Attorney General for Pakistan, representatives of Pakistan Bar Council and Supreme Court Bar Association attended the ceremony.

Jazeela Aslam, Registrar Supreme Court of Pakistan conducted the proceedings of oath taking ceremony.

Officers and staff of the Supreme Court of Pakistan were also present at the occasion, said a press release issued here.