Open Menu

Justice Tariq Masood Takes Oath As Acting Chief Justice Of Pakistan

Faizan Hashmi Published December 16, 2023 | 12:10 PM

Justice Tariq Masood takes oath as acting chief justice of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2023) Mr. Justice Sardar Tariq Masood Saturday took oath as Acting Chief Justice of Pakistan in a simple and dignified ceremony in Supreme Court, Islamabad.

The oath was administered by Justice Ijaz-Ul-Ahsan. Justice Sardar Tariq Masood will act as Chief Justice of Pakistan during the period Justice Qazi Faez Isa, Chief Justice of Pakistan remains abroad.

The Judges of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, Lahore High Court, Attorney General for Pakistan, representatives of Pakistan Bar Council and Supreme Court Bar Association attended the ceremony.

Jazeela Aslam, Registrar Supreme Court of Pakistan conducted the proceedings of oath taking ceremony.

Officers and staff of the Supreme Court of Pakistan were also present at the occasion, said a press release issued here.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Justice Islamabad Supreme Court Lahore High Court

Recent Stories

PM Kakar accepts Sarfraz Bugti’s resignation as ..

PM Kakar accepts Sarfraz Bugti’s resignation as caretaker Interior Minister

15 minutes ago
 PCB signs ICC Champions Trophy hosting rights agre ..

PCB signs ICC Champions Trophy hosting rights agreement with ICC

28 minutes ago
 ECP issues schedule for general elections 2024

ECP issues schedule for general elections 2024

43 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 December 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 December 2023

4 hours ago
 Interior minister condemns terrorist attack on pol ..

Interior minister condemns terrorist attack on police lines in Tank

12 hours ago
A hurricane-proof town Florida community may be ..

A hurricane-proof town Florida community may be a test case

12 hours ago
 Commerce delegation concludes visit to China

Commerce delegation concludes visit to China

12 hours ago
 PNCA's 'Mera Quaid' show inspires young artists

PNCA's 'Mera Quaid' show inspires young artists

12 hours ago
 Drug peddler sentenced to 14 years in prison

Drug peddler sentenced to 14 years in prison

12 hours ago
 Pain of APS martyrs still alive in our hearts: CM ..

Pain of APS martyrs still alive in our hearts: CM Domki

12 hours ago
 MQM-P urges provincial government for action again ..

MQM-P urges provincial government for action against fertilizer black marketing

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan