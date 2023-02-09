Kabaddi tournament from Feb 25

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ) :Two-day Al-Ghousia Gold Cup Kabaddi tournament,under the aegis o Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry's standing committee on sports and district and divisional kabaddi association,would start here on February 25.

Organiser Muhammad Tayyab Gillani said here on Thursday that the tournament would be played at the hostel ground of Chak No 214-RB Dhudiwala.while the competitions would be held among four teams of registered clubs.

The winner would be awarded with cash prize of Rs 100,000, runner up Rs 60,000 and third position Rs 40,000. The entry will be free, he added.