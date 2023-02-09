UrduPoint.com

Kabaddi Tournament From Feb 25

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 09, 2023 | 02:20 PM

Kabaddi tournament from Feb 25

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ) :Two-day Al-Ghousia Gold Cup Kabaddi tournament,under the aegis o Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry's standing committee on sports and district and divisional kabaddi association,would start here on February 25.

Organiser Muhammad Tayyab Gillani said here on Thursday that the tournament would be played at the hostel ground of Chak No 214-RB Dhudiwala.while the competitions would be held among four teams of registered clubs.

The winner would be awarded with cash prize of Rs 100,000, runner up Rs 60,000 and third position Rs 40,000. The entry will be free, he added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Sports Kabaddi Chamber February Gold Commerce Industry

Recent Stories

"Not responsible for election date," Punjab Govern ..

"Not responsible for election date," Punjab Governor tells LHC

20 minutes ago
 Pakistan reiterates resolve to promote regional de ..

Pakistan reiterates resolve to promote regional development through enhanced con ..

53 minutes ago
 Pakistan Navy's Exercise AMAN-23 to start in Karac ..

Pakistan Navy's Exercise AMAN-23 to start in Karachi tomorrow

3 hours ago
 UAE supports second phase of water supply projects ..

UAE supports second phase of water supply projects in Sinjar, Iraq

3 hours ago
 Death toll from Turkiye-Syria earthquakes rises to ..

Death toll from Turkiye-Syria earthquakes rises to 15,000

3 hours ago
 RAK Fine Arts Festival showcases array of nature-t ..

RAK Fine Arts Festival showcases array of nature-themed local and international ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.