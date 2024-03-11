Kaira Stresses Political Dialogue, Collaboration For National Unity
Pakistan People Party (PPP) senior leader Qamar Zaman Kaira said on Monday that political consultation and dialogue were essential components of the PPP's ideology
Speaking to a private news channel, Kaira underscored the importance of negotiations and communication among political parties to mitigate polarization among the public.
Kaira said that while elections have concluded, it is now imperative for politicians to move forward and focus on the country's betterment.
He said that collective decision-making and reconciliation efforts will be upheld by the President's House.
While acknowledging that criticism is integral to democracy, Kaira condemned the exacerbation of internal rifts to foment political unrest.
He said that complaints of election rigging should be resolved in the relevant forums and urged politicians to sit down and work out a way forward.
In response to a query, Kaira expressed his belief in the efficacy of coalition governments in decision-making, suggesting that a coalition cabinet could lead to more informed and inclusive decisions.
