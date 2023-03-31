UrduPoint.com

Karachi Mourns 12 Victims Of Deadly Stampede At Ramadan Charity Distribution

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 31, 2023 | 08:04 PM

The local officials say that  the stampede caused a nearby drain's wall to collapse, and two children tragically fell into it and died

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 31st, 2023) A tragic incident occurred in Karachi on Friday, resulting in the deaths of at least 12 people, including women and children. The incident involved a stampede that occurred near Noras Chowrangi, where a large crowd had gathered to receive free ration from an international company distributing Zakat funds at a nearby factory.

According to local authorities, the stampede caused a nearby drain's wall to collapse, and two children tragically fell into it and died. In addition, many people fainted due to the chaotic situation. Nine bodies were transported to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, while two were taken to Civil Hospital.

Following the incident, the Sindh chief secretary demanded a detailed report from relevant authorities to determine the cause of the tragic incident.

The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kemari reported that three individuals, including the factory manager, had been arrested. He also noted that the philanthropist had not informed the police about the event beforehand.

Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori took notice of the incident and demanded a comprehensive report from the Karachi Commissioner and Secretary Industries. The Governor expressed his sorrow and grief over the loss of precious lives in the tragic incident. The investigation is ongoing to determine the root cause of the stampede and ensure that those responsible are held accountable for their actions.

