Karachi Port Trust chief terms reports of gas leakage from port area baseless

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2020 ) :Chairman Karachi Port Trust (KPT) Rear Admiral Jamil Akhtar on Monday termed the reports about gas leakage from the jurisdiction of the port as incorrect and baseless.

He told this to newsmen in a press conference at the KPT head office here.

He said an investigation team was constituted immediately that physically checked the whole port area for four to five hours but no indication about gas leakage was found from any spot within the jurisdiction of the port.

"We are very much satisfied with the findings of our investigation team, while, the initial assessment report is expected to be completed in a day or two," he noted.

The KPT chief said Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi has also directed the officials concerned for investigation into the matter.

He told a questioner that four doctors were available in the KPT hospital at the time of incident while all doctors were directed to report immediately, who were also available and provided medical treatment to the affected people.

The KPT hospital regularly extends medical treatment to the general public as per its routine, the Chairman KPT said.

Rear Admiral Jamil Akhtar recalled that "we had also coordinated with the administration of Ziauddin hospital that were treating most of the patients at the time of incident. We had provided the medicines to the Ziauddin hospital." He said it was time to make concerted efforts to provide relief to the affected.

KPT chairman told another questioner that it was premature to confirm the actual reason behind the incident that occurred on Sunday evening.

Speaking about speculations on media, he said most of the people who were speaking about the incident did not know about ports area and operations.

It may be noted here that at least four people died and dozens fell sick or had respiratory problem after a suspected gas leaked at the Kemari area.