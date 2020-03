Karachi Port Trust starts spray campaign in Karachi

Karachi Port Trust (KPT) following directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday started a campaign of spray using vehicles of fire brigade service

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ) :Karachi Port Trust (KPT) following directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday started a campaign of spray using vehicles of fire brigade service.

The Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Ali Haider Zaidi conveyed the directions of Prime Minister to the KPT management asking them to start the campaign using their own resources.

According to the press release, Karachi Port Trust management in this engaged local representatives of Karachi to start chlorine water spray in the areas linked with KPT.

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail also asked Chairman KPT Rear Admiral Jameel and public representatives to make close coordinated efforts in this regard.

KPT started campaign of chlorine water spray from Liyari, Jubli Market, Ranchor Lines, Purana Haji Camp, Hijrat Colony, Kimari and Sultan Abad.