ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday said being the engine of growth, uplift of the communications infrastructure and ports of Karachi was inevitable to boost exports and economic activities in the country.

Chairing a meeting to discuss the completed and ongoing development projects in Karachi, funded by the Federal government, he said his government was resolved to play its full role for the development of the city and welfare of its people.

Minister for Planning Asad Umar, Maritime Affairs Minister Ali Haider Zaidi, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, relevant federal and provincial ministers and secretaries attended the meeting.

The prime minister instructed for a special focus on the issues related to the water filtration, sewerage and water pollution in Karachi.

He said the country's development was linked with that of Karachi.

The prime minister was updated on the status of the development projects worth Rs162 billion announced by the federal government, the completed ones particularly those executed under public private partnership.

The meeting was told that the projects including Sakhi Hassan, Five Star and KDA Flyovers, 6.

4 kilometer Nishtar Road and a portion of Manghu Pir road had been inaugurated last week.

The meeting was told that the infrastructure of Bus Rapid Transit System would be completed by March 2021. Moreover, 95 percent work on 66-inch water supply line had been completed and rest of the work would be completed by April this year.

Regarding the up-gradation of Fire Fighting System of Karachi Municipal Corporation, the meeting was apprised that up to Rs1 billion had been spent so far on the project and around 50 fire tenders would be included in the fleet.

The prime minister was also briefed on the construction of flyover at Jinnah Avenue, operation of Green Line, other development projects for other areas of Sindh under prime minister's package including water filtration plants, upgradation of Liyari Expressway and widening of Karachi Northern Bypass.

The meeting decided the restructuring and capacity building of Sindh Infrastructure Development Company to ensure the timely execution of the development projects.