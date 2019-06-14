UrduPoint.com
Kartarpur Corridor To Be Completed Within Stipulated Period: Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar

Faizan Hashmi 9 hours ago Fri 14th June 2019 | 11:11 PM

Kartarpur Corridor to be completed within stipulated period: Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Reforms Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar has said that the government is committed to timely completion of Kartarpur Corridor which will provide easy access to Sikh devotees besides promoting religious tourism.The minister was chairing a meeting on development of Gurdwara Kartarpur Corridor at his office on Friday

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 14th June, 2019) Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Reforms Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar has said that the government is committed to timely completion of Kartarpur Corridor which will provide easy access to Sikh devotees besides promoting religious tourism.The minister was chairing a meeting on development of Gurdwara Kartarpur Corridor at his office on Friday.The Minister said that the gesture shown by Pakistan reflects its resolve to promote peace in the region and maintain cordial relations with all neighbours including India.

He underscored that the corridor will be developed in stipulated time so that the Sikh devotees are able to perform their religious rituals on the upcoming 550th birthday celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak Dev.During the meeting, DG FWO gave a detailed briefing to the participants about the progress on development of the corridor, including, construction of border terminal buildings, langar khana, Gurdwara complex and a bridge.

He apprised that technical details and designs have been shared with the Indian side and the work was in full swing. He said that all cultural, religious and social issues have been taken care while developing the corridor.

He further informed that a media visit will be arranged soon to the corridor for a briefing on its development.The meeting decided to constitute a technical committee comprising relevant stakeholders to look into the matters of land acquisition, cost sharing mechanism and other technical issues.It is pertinent to mention here that the Prime Minister Imran Khan had performed the ground breaking of the Corridor on November 28, last year , which would be opened in November this year.

