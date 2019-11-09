Kartarpur Opening Is "big Moment" Says Former Indian PM Singh

(@fidahassanain)

Former Cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu and Bollywood actor Sunny Deol arrive with thousands of other Sikh pilgrims on opening ceremony for Kartarpur Shrine of Baba Guru Nanak.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 9th, 2019) Leading first delegation of Sikh pilgrims to take part in opening ceremony of historic Kartarpur corridor, Former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh declared the occassion a "big moment".

The former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh said that it was the start of a new hope and it would improve relationship between both Pakistan and India.

Besides Indian's former PM Manmohan Singh, former cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu, film actor Sunny Deol and India Punjab's Chief Mininster Amarinder Singh were the prominent figures among the thousands of Sikh pilgrims visitng Kartarpur on its opening day.

Prime Minister Imran Khan welcomed former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and others who accompanied him on their first day to Kartarpur. Imran Khan shaked hands with Manmohan Singh, congratulated him, smiled and went ahead. Federal ministers and advisors were also present there at Kartarpur to inaugurate Kartarpur

Thousands of Sikh pilgrism have been arriving for Kartarpur ceremony and high security arrangments have been made on this historic occassion. .

The opening of historic Kartarpur is taking place at the moment when Indian Supreme Court passed an order in favor of Hindu hard-liners by allowing them to build "temple" at the place of 16th century old Babri Mosque at Ayodhya land--which is decades old disputed piece of land between Hindu and Muslims.

The Sikh pilgrims, after the verdict of the Indians' top court, were also reportedly harassed by the Hindu hard--liners and manny others when they were coming to Pakistan to take part in the opening ceremony of Kartarpur.

Kartarpur is the place where founder of Sikhism Baba Guru Nanak spent last days of his life and is the place which is considered as "the shrine place" of Baba Guru Nanak.

Indian Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said that it was an old desire of Sikhs to visit their religious sites in pakistan for last 70 yeras and they were happy for this event.

According to reports, Foreign diplomats accompanied by Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr. Mohammad Faisal and Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood would attend the oening ceremony.

Earlier, addressing to the first group of Sikh pilgrims, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he was thankful to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan for understanding India's wishes and turning Kartarpur into reality. he also thanked the labour in both sides for completeing construction of Kartarpur in very short time.

Baba Guru Nanak, PM Modi said, was not just a revered figure for Sikhs but for the entire humanity. Around 5000 Sikh pilgirms have been allowed access daily and on the first day of opening, around 10,000 Sikh pilgrims would come and visit Kartarpur Shrine of Baba Guru Nanak.

The PM waived off passport port condtion and fee for Kartarpur corridor on the day of opening of Kartarpur. He also waived off registration for Sikh pilgrims 10 days before their arrival at Kartarpur shrine.

Sikhs from around the world — including the US and Canada have been arriving in Pakistan to visit Kartarpur.