Kashmir Black Day observed

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :Like in other parts of the country, a black day was also observed in Faisalabad on Tuesday against atrocities and aggression of Indian forces in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir.

Black flags were hoisted at buildings of government departments in addition to displaying banners and posters on various roads, intersections, markets and shopping malls to highlight the atrocities, barbarism and cruelty of Indian forces in the Occupied Kashmir.

The district administration also arranged a seminar at District Council Hall, followed by a protest rally, which marched from Zila Council Chowk to Kutchery Bazaar Chowk.

The participants, holding banners and placards, passed through various city roads and chanted slogans against Indian barbarism in Kashmir valley.

Speaking at the seminar, Divisional Commissioner Ishrat Ali said that Kashmiri people were facing curfew-like curbs for the last 450 days and the international NGOs and human activists should play their role to end these curbs in the Indian Illegally Occupied Kashmir valley.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali also spoke on the occasion and said that independence was the right of occupied Kashmiri people and hearts of Pakistani people were beating with their Kashmiri brethren.

Later, they also addressed the protest rally and said that India could not crush the voice of Kashmiri people and they will surely get freedom from Indian cruelty in near future.

MPA Chaudhry Lateef Nazar and Firdous Rai also spoke and strongly condemned gross violation of basic human rights in Kashmir valley. They pledged that Pakistan would continue moral, political and diplomatic support to Kashmiri people till their freedom.

RPO Raja Riffat Mukhtar, Admin Officer Riaz Hussain Kharl and others were also present.

Meanwhile, Faisalabad Arts Council (FAC) organised a painting exhibition to mark the black day.

Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Chaudhry Lateef Nazar and MPA Firdous Rai jointly inaugurated the painting exhibition at Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan FAC and said that Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan had raised the Kashmir issue at international forum in a most befitting manner and now the entire world had realised its sensitivity for regional peace.

The parliamentarians reiterated their commitment that Pakistani nation would continue moral and diplomatic support to Kashmiris against Indian barbarism and atrocities till their freedom.

Similarly, Faisalabad Arts Council (FAC) also arranged a speech declamation at Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan Auditorium where students of various educational institutes participated.

The speakers highlighted the Kashmir issue and struggle of freedom fighters in a most befitting manner and urged the international champions of human rights to play role for freedom of Kashmiri people from Indian aggression.