Kashmir Council EU Chief Calls For Probe Into Muzaffarabad Protest Deaths
Muhammad Irfan Published May 14, 2024 | 01:40 PM
MIRPUR-AJK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) Brussels-based Kashmir Council Europe (KCEU), Chairman Ali Raza Syed has called for an immediate and impartial investigation into the tragic deaths of three protesters during a demonstration in Muzaffarabad, the capital of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).
In a statement released on Tuesday, Ali Raza Syed expressed deep concern over the severe situation in AJK, urging the authorities to take immediate steps to restore normalcy through peaceful negotiations.
He emphasized that coercion and violence are not the solution to the crisis, and the problem should be resolved through dialogue.
The KCEU chief noted the government's announcement to address the protesters' demands, including making flour and electricity available at lower prices.
However, he condemned the subsequent use of force against the demonstrators, which resulted in the loss of three lives and several injuries.
He warned that violence will only complicate the situation further, making it difficult for the government to control the fallout.
He appealed to the protesters to remain peaceful and avoid taking the law into their own hands.
The KCEU chairman also expressed sympathy for the families of the victims and urged the AJK and Pakistani authorities to seriously consider the complex and sensitive circumstances and take immediate decisive steps to address the concerns of the people of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.
Recent Stories
Awam Express meets Tractor-Trolley near Raiwind
Ishaq Dar, Liu Jianchao discuss longstanding cooperation b/w Pakistan, China
Journalist Safety Training Workshop Commences at FCCU
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 May 2024
Avicenna Medical College unveils facts behind ‘staged protest’
Germany eyes huge party as it hosts Euro 2024 amid global turmoil
Khawaja Asif foresees economic stability ahead.
ECP suspends membership of 77 lawmakers elected on reserved seats
N.Ireland court blocks UK law to deport asylum-seekers to Rwanda
UN security staff killed in Gaza; Guterres calls for probe
ChatGPT-maker OpenAI releases latest free model GPT-4o
More Stories From Pakistan
-
All incomplete beautification projects to be completed soon: Mayor Sukkur5 minutes ago
-
PHC seeks FIA, federal govt respond for removal of KP Minister name from PNIL6 minutes ago
-
Addl IG South Punjab inspects inter-provincial check posts for security measures6 minutes ago
-
Nanbais refuse to sell 100-gram Roti for Rs 10; demand uninterrupted gas supply16 minutes ago
-
Program prepared to improve literacy rate: Maqbool Siddiqui16 minutes ago
-
Old Age Home, Vocational Centre to be established in Islamabad soon: Randhawa16 minutes ago