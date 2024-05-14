Kashmir Council EU chief calls for probe into Muzaffarabad protest deaths

MIRPUR-AJK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) Brussels-based Kashmir Council Europe (KCEU), Chairman Ali Raza Syed has called for an immediate and impartial investigation into the tragic deaths of three protesters during a demonstration in Muzaffarabad, the capital of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

In a statement released on Tuesday, Ali Raza Syed expressed deep concern over the severe situation in AJK, urging the authorities to take immediate steps to restore normalcy through peaceful negotiations.

He emphasized that coercion and violence are not the solution to the crisis, and the problem should be resolved through dialogue.

The KCEU chief noted the government's announcement to address the protesters' demands, including making flour and electricity available at lower prices.

However, he condemned the subsequent use of force against the demonstrators, which resulted in the loss of three lives and several injuries.

He warned that violence will only complicate the situation further, making it difficult for the government to control the fallout.

He appealed to the protesters to remain peaceful and avoid taking the law into their own hands.

The KCEU chairman also expressed sympathy for the families of the victims and urged the AJK and Pakistani authorities to seriously consider the complex and sensitive circumstances and take immediate decisive steps to address the concerns of the people of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.