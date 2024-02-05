Kashmir Is Jugular Vein Of Pakistan: Sara Ahmed
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 05, 2024 | 07:32 PM
Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) Punjab, Chairperson Sarah Ahmed said on Monday that Kashmir is the jugular vein of Pakistan.
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2024) Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) Punjab, Chairperson Sarah Ahmed said on Monday that Kashmir is the jugular vein of Pakistan.
In her special message on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day here, she added that atrocities by the Indian army on innocent Muslims living in Indian Illegally Occupied Kashmir (IIOK) are condemnable.
"We can feel the pain and sufferings of our Kashmiri brothers and sisters. We salute the struggle of Kashmiri leaders and the courage of Kashmiri men, women and even the children against Indian atrocities. Thanks to the great sacrifices of Kashmiris, Kashmir will be liberated from the Indian clutches very soon," she maintained.
Sara Ahmed said that Pakistanis will continue their unflinching support for the people of IIOK and highlight the grave issue of Kashmir till its settlement in accordance with the UNO resolution.
Recent Stories
UCP to support PML-N candidates in upcoming elections: Zahid Qasmi
Male voters dominating in Faisalabad for General Election 2024
Police flag marches for election security
JI takes out rally to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day
Shahid Afridi says Rizwan is backbone of national team
Kashmiris worldwide unite on Solidarity day
UAF observes Kashmir Solidarity Day
Funeral of Chaudhwan police station attack martyrs offered
Messi match organisers 'deeply regret' no-show, cancel funding bid
Speakers deliberate on promoting values, principles of human fraternity
Swiss watchmaker says it's time to make luxury sustainable
PIFD observes Kashmir Solidarity Day
More Stories From Pakistan
-
UCP to support PML-N candidates in upcoming elections: Zahid Qasmi14 minutes ago
-
Police flag marches for election security14 minutes ago
-
JI takes out rally to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day14 minutes ago
-
LPC vows to voice for IIOJK people at every forum25 minutes ago
-
Kashmiris worldwide unite on Solidarity day25 minutes ago
-
UAF observes Kashmir Solidarity Day25 minutes ago
-
Funeral of Chaudhwan police station attack martyrs offered25 minutes ago
-
Speakers deliberate on promoting values, principles of human fraternity29 minutes ago
-
PIFD observes Kashmir Solidarity Day29 minutes ago
-
Solidarity Day observed to support Kashmiris’ just struggle37 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 organizes Kashmir Solidarity Rally37 minutes ago
-
UNHCR, Peshawar Zalmi announce partnership ahead of Pakistan Super League Season 937 minutes ago