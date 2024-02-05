Kashmir is jugular vein of Pakistan: Sara Ahmed

(@FahadShabbir)

Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) Punjab, Chairperson Sarah Ahmed said on Monday that Kashmir is the jugular vein of Pakistan.

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2024) Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) Punjab, Chairperson Sarah Ahmed said on Monday that Kashmir is the jugular vein of Pakistan.

In her special message on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day here, she added that atrocities by the Indian army on innocent Muslims living in Indian Illegally Occupied Kashmir (IIOK) are condemnable.

"We can feel the pain and sufferings of our Kashmiri brothers and sisters. We salute the struggle of Kashmiri leaders and the courage of Kashmiri men, women and even the children against Indian atrocities. Thanks to the great sacrifices of Kashmiris, Kashmir will be liberated from the Indian clutches very soon," she maintained.

Sara Ahmed said that Pakistanis will continue their unflinching support for the people of IIOK and highlight the grave issue of Kashmir till its settlement in accordance with the UNO resolution.