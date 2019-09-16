UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kashmir Issue Above Politics: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 16th September 2019 | 06:03 PM

Kashmir issue above politics: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Monday said the Kashmir issue was above politics as complete unanimity of views among the nation was vital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Monday said the Kashmir issue was above politics as complete unanimity of views among the nation was vital.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had been advocating the cause of Kashmiris at the international level, she said addressing the Kashmir Solidarity Conference organized here by the Mashaikh and Ulema Council.

Dr Firdous said the joint statement of Human Rights Council meeting in Geneva and the communique of Organization of Islamic Cooperation condemning Indian human rights violations in occupied Kashmir were Pakistan's diplomatic victory and India's worst defeat.

The Kashmir issue was discussed by the United Nations Security Council after over 50 years, which was another landmark achievement for Pakistan, she added.

She said Prime Minister Imran Khan's speech at the UN General Assembly would be historic as he would represent the sentiments of Kashmiri people.

She said the Pakistan was incomplete without Kashmir and with the blessings of Allah Almighty the long period of Indian subjugation would come to an end and the Kashmiris would get freedom soon.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan India Imran Khan Prime Minister United Nations Firdous Ashiq Awan Geneva

Recent Stories

UK Has Yet to Suggest "Legally Operational Solutio ..

2 minutes ago

Balochistan govt for tourism promotion as per int' ..

2 minutes ago

US Air Force B-2, B-52 Bombers Train Across Europe ..

6 minutes ago

Three killed, one injured in road accident in Isla ..

6 minutes ago

Broad 'got into Warner's head' during Ashes, says ..

7 minutes ago

UAE, Saudi Arabia dispatch 200,000 tonnes of wheat ..

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.