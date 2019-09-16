Kashmir issue above politics: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Monday said the Kashmir issue was above politics as complete unanimity of views among the nation was vital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Monday said the Kashmir issue was above politics as complete unanimity of views among the nation was vital.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had been advocating the cause of Kashmiris at the international level, she said addressing the Kashmir Solidarity Conference organized here by the Mashaikh and Ulema Council.

Dr Firdous said the joint statement of Human Rights Council meeting in Geneva and the communique of Organization of Islamic Cooperation condemning Indian human rights violations in occupied Kashmir were Pakistan's diplomatic victory and India's worst defeat.

The Kashmir issue was discussed by the United Nations Security Council after over 50 years, which was another landmark achievement for Pakistan, she added.

She said Prime Minister Imran Khan's speech at the UN General Assembly would be historic as he would represent the sentiments of Kashmiri people.

She said the Pakistan was incomplete without Kashmir and with the blessings of Allah Almighty the long period of Indian subjugation would come to an end and the Kashmiris would get freedom soon.