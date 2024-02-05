Open Menu

'Kashmir Jugular Vein Of Pakistan': Jawad Jaffery

Sumaira FH Published February 05, 2024 | 12:50 PM

'Kashmir jugular vein of Pakistan': Jawad Jaffery

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2024) Renowned historian and former Chairman Kashmir Committee Allama Jawad Jaffery on Kashmir Solidarity Day said that Kashmir is the jugular vein of Pakistan and whole hearted support of Pakistani nation to the just struggle of Kashmiri people for their inalienable right to self-determination under the UN resolutions.

Talking to ptv news channel, he reiterated the nation’s unwavering support for the Kashmir cause and the people of India-held Jammu and Kashmir, adding, Kashmir Solidarity Day is also an occasion to pay rich tribute to sacrifices made by Kashmiri brothers and sisters.

Whole nation from different walks of life, including doctors, lawyers, social activists, students, and others were holding rallies and demonstrations, forming human chains across the country to infuse new spirits into the Kashmiris, who have long been fighting for their freedom, he added.

"We have to continue raising the Kashmir issue on all international forums in order to convince the international community and the decision makers to ensure implementation of UN resolutions on Kashmir issue", he mentioned.

The Kashmiri people deserve the help of world powers to get rid of illegal Indian occupation, he further urged.

"I hope that the voices of Kashmiris people will be heard across the globe, he said, adding, that the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir have been suffering from Indian atrocities for the last 76 years and Pakistan always stood by the Kashmiris brethren in crucial times.

He also criticized that the economy and culture of Kashmir has been destroyed by Indian-occupied forces.

Indian policies have exposed the cruel face of India in front of the world, he said, adding, the aggressive Indian policies have given new life to the freedom struggle of the Kashmiri people. India has turned Kashmir valley into the world's largest jail, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan India World United Nations Jail Lawyers Jammu All From PTV

Recent Stories

President, PM, Services Chiefs reaffirm Pakistan’s unwavering support to Kashm ..

1 hour ago
 10 policemen martyred in terrorists’attack on DI ..

10 policemen martyred in terrorists’attack on DI Khan police station

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 February 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 February 2024

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 February 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 February 2024

1 day ago
JI to end usury system after coming to power: Sira ..

JI to end usury system after coming to power: Siraj

2 days ago
 Seoul summons Russian ambassador over comments on ..

Seoul summons Russian ambassador over comments on North Korea

2 days ago
 Golf: Bahrain Championship scores

Golf: Bahrain Championship scores

2 days ago
 Political rivals poses challenge to Aftab Sherpao, ..

Political rivals poses challenge to Aftab Sherpao, Aimal Wali in Charsadda

2 days ago
 Jaiswal's 209, Bumrah's six wickets put India on t ..

Jaiswal's 209, Bumrah's six wickets put India on top in England Test

2 days ago
 Drone attack sets Russian refinery ablaze: governo ..

Drone attack sets Russian refinery ablaze: governor

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan