'Kashmir jugular vein of Pakistan': Jawad Jaffery

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2024) Renowned historian and former Chairman Kashmir Committee Allama Jawad Jaffery on Kashmir Solidarity Day said that Kashmir is the jugular vein of Pakistan and whole hearted support of Pakistani nation to the just struggle of Kashmiri people for their inalienable right to self-determination under the UN resolutions.

Talking to ptv news channel, he reiterated the nation’s unwavering support for the Kashmir cause and the people of India-held Jammu and Kashmir, adding, Kashmir Solidarity Day is also an occasion to pay rich tribute to sacrifices made by Kashmiri brothers and sisters.

Whole nation from different walks of life, including doctors, lawyers, social activists, students, and others were holding rallies and demonstrations, forming human chains across the country to infuse new spirits into the Kashmiris, who have long been fighting for their freedom, he added.

"We have to continue raising the Kashmir issue on all international forums in order to convince the international community and the decision makers to ensure implementation of UN resolutions on Kashmir issue", he mentioned.

The Kashmiri people deserve the help of world powers to get rid of illegal Indian occupation, he further urged.

"I hope that the voices of Kashmiris people will be heard across the globe, he said, adding, that the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir have been suffering from Indian atrocities for the last 76 years and Pakistan always stood by the Kashmiris brethren in crucial times.

He also criticized that the economy and culture of Kashmir has been destroyed by Indian-occupied forces.

Indian policies have exposed the cruel face of India in front of the world, he said, adding, the aggressive Indian policies have given new life to the freedom struggle of the Kashmiri people. India has turned Kashmir valley into the world's largest jail, he added.