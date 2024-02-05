'Kashmir Jugular Vein Of Pakistan': Jawad Jaffery
Sumaira FH Published February 05, 2024 | 12:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2024) Renowned historian and former Chairman Kashmir Committee Allama Jawad Jaffery on Kashmir Solidarity Day said that Kashmir is the jugular vein of Pakistan and whole hearted support of Pakistani nation to the just struggle of Kashmiri people for their inalienable right to self-determination under the UN resolutions.
Talking to ptv news channel, he reiterated the nation’s unwavering support for the Kashmir cause and the people of India-held Jammu and Kashmir, adding, Kashmir Solidarity Day is also an occasion to pay rich tribute to sacrifices made by Kashmiri brothers and sisters.
Whole nation from different walks of life, including doctors, lawyers, social activists, students, and others were holding rallies and demonstrations, forming human chains across the country to infuse new spirits into the Kashmiris, who have long been fighting for their freedom, he added.
"We have to continue raising the Kashmir issue on all international forums in order to convince the international community and the decision makers to ensure implementation of UN resolutions on Kashmir issue", he mentioned.
The Kashmiri people deserve the help of world powers to get rid of illegal Indian occupation, he further urged.
"I hope that the voices of Kashmiris people will be heard across the globe, he said, adding, that the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir have been suffering from Indian atrocities for the last 76 years and Pakistan always stood by the Kashmiris brethren in crucial times.
He also criticized that the economy and culture of Kashmir has been destroyed by Indian-occupied forces.
Indian policies have exposed the cruel face of India in front of the world, he said, adding, the aggressive Indian policies have given new life to the freedom struggle of the Kashmiri people. India has turned Kashmir valley into the world's largest jail, he added.
Recent Stories
President, PM, Services Chiefs reaffirm Pakistan’s unwavering support to Kashm ..
10 policemen martyred in terrorists’attack on DI Khan police station
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 February 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 February 2024
JI to end usury system after coming to power: Siraj
Seoul summons Russian ambassador over comments on North Korea
Golf: Bahrain Championship scores
Political rivals poses challenge to Aftab Sherpao, Aimal Wali in Charsadda
Jaiswal's 209, Bumrah's six wickets put India on top in England Test
Drone attack sets Russian refinery ablaze: governor
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Shehbaz Sharif reiterates diplomatic, political and moral support to Kashmiris2 minutes ago
-
Kashmir Solidarity Rally warns world of expedited Indian demographic changes, genocide in IIOJK12 minutes ago
-
'Kashmiris will never surrender to Indian oppression, illegal occupation' : Mushaal Mullick41 minutes ago
-
Pakistan will never compromise on country' sovereignty, its stance on Kashmir cause: Sherry Rehman51 minutes ago
-
10 policemen martyred in militant attack on DI Khan police station1 hour ago
-
President, PM, Services Chiefs reaffirm Pakistan’s unwavering support to Kashmiris1 hour ago
-
10 policemen martyred in terrorists’attack on DI Khan police station2 hours ago
-
Streets of Barcelona, Paris echo with ‘Free Kashmir’ and ‘Free Palestine’ slogans2 hours ago
-
Pakistan remains most ‘strongest voice to raise Kashmir' cause globally : Aizaz Chaudhry2 hours ago
-
Light rain forecast for Bahawalpur2 hours ago
-
Kashmir Solidarity Exhibition starts in Bahawalpur2 hours ago
-
APHC-AJK leadership lauds Pakistan’s unwavering support for Kashmir cause2 hours ago